Lake Orion Senior wins first place America’s Field Trip award

Lake Orion High School senior Morgan L. became one of 75 students to win the first America’s Field Trip contest on July 8.

Thousands of students across the country submitted entries to the prompt “what does America mean to you” for a chance to win a summer field trip.

Available trips included a tour of the Statue of Liberty in New York, tours at the National Archives and the Library of Congress in Washington, DC and more.

To read Morgan’s submission visit https://america250.org/fieldtrip/awardees/morgan-l/. — J.G.