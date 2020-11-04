Lake Orion schools list four new cases in six days

Lake Orion Community Schools has reported four new cases of coronavirus in the past six days.

On Oct. 28, the district informed the community that a staff member at Lake Orion High School had received a positive test for COVID-19. The staff member was last working in the building on Oct. 21.

The next day, on Oct. 29, the district reported a LOHS student had tested positive for COVID-19. The student had last made an appearance at a school function while participating in the freshman football game on Oct. 22.

On Nov. 1, the district communicated two positive COVID-19 cases at Oakview Middle School, one a staff member and one a student.

According to the district, the staff member had not had close contact with any student or staff members.

As for the student, LOCS is currently working with the Oakland County Health Division to determine those who were in close contact with that student.

According to Oakland County, within the Lake Orion Community School’s district boundaries, as of Oct. 29 there are 106 positive cases of COVID-19 or 25.7 per 10,000 people.