Lake Orion school board authorizes $3 million Orion Center purchase

Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education authorized the purchase of the Orion Center from Orion Township for $3 million on June 26.

The purchase agreement includes several exhibits detailing what is involved with the purchase, according to Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Andrea Curtis. These include one parcel being broken into two, furnishings that will not stay in the building, a warranty deed and more.

The purchase will be done using a public limited tax general obligation bond sale with a leveled debt service structure, according to LOCS documents.

The Orion Township Board of Trustees had the Orion Center Purchase Agreement on its agenda on Monday for consideration and possible approval after Lake Orion Review press time.

Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Trustees previously voted to sell the Administration Building to the developer who is redeveloping the Ehman Center on the corner of Elizabeth and Lapeer streets for $750,000.

