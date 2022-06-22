Lake Orion school board approves tax levies

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion Community Schools held its annual Truth in Budget and Taxation Hearing and approved the tax levy, as presented.

The hearing during the regular school board meeting on June 1 served as an opportunity for members of the community to voice their opinions on the districts 2021-22 Draft-2 General Fund Budget and the underlying tax levy supporting it. No one spoke.

District documents show the following millage levies and estimated tax revenues:

General Fund Revenue Estimate will levy 18 mills with an estimated revenue of $9,832,821.

Building and Site Sinking Fund Estimate will levy at 1.8862 mills with an estimated revenue of $4,467,786.

Debt Service Fund(s) Revenue Estimate will have a levy of 7.491 mills with an estimated revenue of $17,743,710.

The total estimated tax revenue that will be applied to applicable qualifying property as of July 1 of this year is $32,044,317.

According to district documents, the total revenue expected for the 2022-23 fiscal year is $94,715,128, which includes the per pupil allowance from the State of Michigan.

After expenditures, the district is looking at an ending fund balance of $9,627,919.