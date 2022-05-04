Lake Orion school board approves pool filtration bid award

During their meeting on April 27, the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved a bid award for pool filtration at Lake Orion High School.

The scope of the project involves the replacement of system controls, pumps and other filtration system components for the LOHS pool.

According to district documents, the current 25-year-old system has “reached its end of life.”

Three bids were received for the two contracts.

The board approved a contract with Summit Electric in the amount of $59,885 and a contract with Aquatic Source, LLC in the amount of $560,560.

The board also approved a contingency, allowance and construction management fee in the amount of $102,069 for a grand total of $722,514, which will be paid for by the district’s Sinking Fund. — M.K.