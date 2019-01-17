Lake Orion Rotary Ice Cup Challenge back for its 5th year

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Communities and clubs all throughout Lake Orion are always trying to utilize the things this town was named after – lakes. Even in the winter, you see the lakes being used for activities such as ice-skating and ice fishing.

For four years now, the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club has been using the vast sheet of ice that covers Lake Orion to hold a new activity – The Ice Cup Challenge.

The Ice Cup Challenge is an annual event where teams of four navigate a nine-hole golf course built entirely on the frozen lake around Pelton’s Point and through the Villlage of Lake Orion streets.

In the 10 years that Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary have been working in the community, they have raised and distributed over $170,000 in goods and services and this event itself has raised nearly $15,000.

As always, their goal is to make this year’s event bigger and better to fund several local projects.

“Our goal is to raise $20,000 to help support Lake Orion Rotary special projects that include Beds for Kids, Lake Orion Schools and a yet-to-be-decided international project,” said golf commissioner Steve Auger.

The Ice Cup Challenge will be held on Feb. 2 starting at Pelton’s Point and will be followed by an after-party at Lockhart’s BBQ in downtown LO for prizes and a raffle.

For more information or to sign up please contact Steve Auger at s.auger@aka-architects.net.