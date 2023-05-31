Lake Orion – Public Hearing – SYNOPSIS OF INTRODUCED ORDINANCE PROPOSED ORDINANCE NO. 24.09 TITLE III –ADMINISTRATION TO ADD A NEW CHAPTER 34 – PURCHASING

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF INTRODUCED ORDINANCE

PROPOSED ORDINANCE NO. 24.09

TITLE III –ADMINISTRATION

TO ADD A NEW CHAPTER 34 – PURCHASING

At its Regular Meeting of May 22, 2023, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for first reading

Ordinance No. 24.09, an Ordinance to amend the Village Code of Ordinances, Title III, Administration

to add a new Chapter 34 titled Purchasing.

The effect of this Ordinance, if adopted, is to provide for the ordinary purchasing procedure, rules,

regulations, and exceptions as required by section 11.2 of the Village Charter. .

The Village Council has scheduled a Public Hearing on Proposed Ordinance No. 24.09 for Monday, June

26, 2022, to be held in the Village of Lake Orion Council Chambers at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion,

MI. The purpose of the hearing is to grant interested parties an opportunity to offer comments on the

proposed ordinance; written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing

by the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance will be considered by the Lake Orion Village Council at its

Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, Monday, June 26, 2023 following the Public Hearing. The

complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public

inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan,

Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is available on the Village website at

www.lakeorion.org .

For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (693-8391 ext. 102) or at

galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC MiPMC

Village Clerk