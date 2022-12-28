Lake Orion police seek info, identity of hit-and-run driver who crashed into local restaurant

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Police Department is looking for a driver whose truck slid on Broadway Street and crashed into Bitter Tom’s restaurant on Dec. 23 and then drove off.

Police are asking the public for any information that will help locate the vehicle or the driver.

Police do have video footage of the accident but in the footage posted on the Lake Orion Police Department’s Facebook page the vehicle’s license plate cannot be seen.

The accident happened at approximately 1:41 a.m. Friday when what appears to be a silver or light gray truck traveling northbound on Broadway Street slid on the snow-covered road, fishtailed and crashed through the fence and outdoor seating area of Bitter Tom’s restaurant at 120 S. Broadway St.

The truck then backed out of the damaged area and fled north on Broadway Street. By law, drivers are required to report any traffic accidents to authorities.

Anyone with information on the driver or location of the vehicle should contact Lake Orion Patrol Investigator E. Loomis at 248-693-8321.