Lake Orion Police Department to get new computer system, ‘secure’ email system

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council unanimously approved a budget amendment on Sept. 9 to provide a $10,523 appropriation for the installation of the new police computers and email migration to a new system.

The system the police department uses for report writing, running license plates, taking police reports and more is updating this upcoming spring, and will require Windows 11, according to police Chief Mark Amundson. The department’s current computers support up to Windows 10.

Amundson said the current email system is also old, and is “not secure at all.” The migration will be to Microsoft 365.

The computers have already been purchased, according to Village Manager Darwin McClary.