Lake Orion Live! concerts in the gazebo return every Wednesday in July, August

Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority brings back their Lake Orion Live! summer concert series in Children’s Park this month with free concerts from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday and first Friday of the month.

Concerts include:

July 14 – One Ton Trolley

July 21 – Trey Simon

July 28 – Pete Muller and Kindred Souls

August 6 – The Moxie Strings

August 11 – Whiskey Charmers

August 18 – Loc La Belle

August 25 – Indigo Moon and Reggie Harrison

September 1 – Jaime Marvin

September 2 – Steve Everett

Water will be provided by the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary and Oxford Bank will provide free popcorn during the concert.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Contributing sponsors include Oxford Bank, Cookies and Cream, Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary and Megan Spencer of Real Living Kee Realty.

Online: downtownlakeorion.org.

— Megan Kelley