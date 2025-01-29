Lake Orion High School Senior of the Week: Sam Rogers

Parents: Leann and James Rogers

GPA: 3.78

Favorite subjects: Wind Ensemble and Design Concepts.

Favorite extracurricular activities: Marching band and Theatre

Hobbies/Interests: Crochet, sewing and drum corps.

Sam’s plans after graduation: Study entomology at Michigan State University and march drum corps this upcoming summer.

What Sam is most proud of: Making wind ensemble senior year. I worked incredibly hard to get in, and it was really gratifying seeing my hard work pay off.

How Sam makes the world a better place: I am always someone that has a super positive attitude. I make it my goal to always make others feel better.

Where Sam envisions in 10 to 20 years: I hope to be studying the effects that honey bees have on our environment and advocating for the protection and preservation of honey bees and other insects.

What world issue concerns Sam most: Air pollution and the alteration of plant-pollinator relationships and the effect pollution has on farmers.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The variety of classes and the way that the teachers value the education of students. Also how welcoming the community is to others.

Recommending teacher: Mr. Michael Steele.