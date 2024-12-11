Lake Orion High School Senior of the week: Gianna Eriksen

Parents names: Scott and Jennifer Eriksen
GPA: 4.0
Favorite subjects: History and Marketing
Extracurricular activities: Cheering on the varsity team.
Hobbies and interests: My favorite hobbies are traveling with my family and spending time with my friends.
Plans after graduation: I plan on going to college to study business.
Gianna is most proud of: I am proud of myself for keeping up my grades while also having a good job and cheerleading.
Gianna makes the world a better place by: I help make the world a better place by being kind to everyone.
What Gianna envisions in 10-20 years: I see myself being a real estate agent.
What concerns Gianna most in the world: Global warming.
Gianna’s favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite part of LOHS is the friends I’ve made and the opportunities that LOHS has given me.
Recommending teacher: Mr. Cubitt.
Leave a Reply