Lake Orion High School junior wins environmental logo design contest

Orion Township’s Environmental Resources Committee named Josie Thompson the winner of this year’s annual green logo design contest.

Thompson, a junior at Lake Orion High School, was selected from a group of 40 other applicants.

She received a cash prize of $50 and her logo will be featured on reusable shopping bags printed by Waste Management.

The logo will also be featured at the Orion Township Library. Bags will be available to purchase at the library when it reopens.

The contest has been held every winter since 2018, with a deadline of March 15th. Contact environment@oriontownship.org for details.— M.K.