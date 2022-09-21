Lake Orion girls’ cross country team places fifth at Jamboree I

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion girls’ varsity cross country team placed fifth at the Oakland Activities Association Jamboree 1 at Lake Orion High School on Sept. 13.

The Dragons finished the race with 124 points. Oxford won the Jamboree with 32 points followed by Troy, 50 points, Clarkston, 75 points, Rochester Adams, 103 points. Birmingham Seaholm finished sixth with 124 points.

Sophomore Addison Verlinden, the Dragon’s top runner in the Jamboree, finished in 14th place overall with a time of 21:29.6 minutes on the 5,000-meter course.

Also scoring for the Dragons was Freshman Nadia Fedorinchik was 21st (21:52.5), freshman Elizabeth Crawford (28th, 22:16.5), senior Annika Russell (29th, 22:17.9) and junior Mackie Shoskey (33rd, 22:38.3). Junior Maddie Feurig (34th, 22:38.3) tied with Shoskey but only the top five finishers score for a team.

Clarkston junior Alexandra Brigham continued her dominance and won the Jamboree in 19:08.8 minutes.

Lake Orion now looks to improve on those results as they head into the Mott Fall Classic at Hess Hathaway Park in Waterford beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Dragons will then race in the OAA Jamboree II Sept. 27 at Bloomer Park in Rochester Hills.