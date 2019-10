Lake Orion Fall Leaf Pickup Service

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

FALL LEAF PICKUP SERVICE

The Village will again provide curbside leaf pick up to Village residents. We encourage you to rake your leaves to the curb as early in the season as possible, as Michigan weather conditions are unpredictable.

The schedule for leaf pick up is as follows: Pick Up Starts Last Pick Up

Section 1 Week of Oct. 21st Week of Nov. 11th

Section 2 Week of Oct. 28th Week of Nov. 18th

Section 3 Week of Nov. 4th Week of Nov. 25th

Section 1 – East of M-24

Section 2 – West of M-24 and east of the Lake

Section 3 – The Islands – Swiss Village … Bellevue… Recreation Heights … Park Island

WET LEAVES ARE DIFFICULT TO PICK UP.

ONLY LEAVES RAKED IN PILES AT THE CURB WILL BE PICKED UP. LEAVES WITH BRUSH, LIMBS, AND OTHER YARD WASTE MIXED IN WILL NOT BE PICKED UP.

(Brush and limbs may be included with yard waste if less than 2″ in diameter and less than four (4) feet long, and will be picked up by GFL on the regular pick up day.)

Residents may also bag leaves (paper bags only, no plastic) for the weekly COMPOST collection service through November 25, 2019.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review – Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30

Posted: September 23, 2019