Lake Orion Dragon hoops fall to Adams in district final

Lake Orion High School’s varsity boys basketball team ended their season on Friday at Romeo High School after falling to the Rochester Adams Highlanders in the district five finals, 52-46.

The Dragons found themselves fighting to keep up with the Highlanders, who put forth a strong defensive effort in order to maintain the lead throughout the game.

Seniors Malachi Grandberry, Alden Ritt, C.J. Witt and Trevor Witt, along with junior Blake Lindell lead, the team, keeping Lake Orion within 10 points for a majority of the night.

The boys end their season 15-7 overall record. Adams High School was defeated by the Clarkston High School Wolves in the regional semi-finals on Monday.

— Megan Kelley