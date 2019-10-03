Lake Orion DDA – Public Hearing – AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO THE LAKE ORION DDA TAX INCREMENT FINANCING (TIF) AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

VILLAGE COUNCIL

DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY (DDA) BOARD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO THE LAKE ORION DDA TAX INCREMENT

FINANCING (TIF)

AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that the Village Council and the Downtown Development Authority Board of the Village of Lake Orion will hold a public hearing during a Special Joint Meeting of the Village Council and Downtown Development Authority Board of the Village of Lake Orion on MONDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Village of Lake Orion Council Chambers located in Village Hall at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 on Amendment No. 4 to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and Development Plan (“Plan”) for the Village of Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority.

The purpose of the Public Hearing on Amendment No. 4 of the Tax Increment Financing is to receive comments on THE ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO THE TAX INCREMENT FINANCING AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN, AS AMENDED, FOR THE VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (DDA)

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSON IN THE VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION AND TAXING JURISDICTIONS WHOSE TAXES ARE SUBJECT TO CAPTURE BY THE DDA

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that the Lake Orion Village Council will consider the adoption of Amendment No. 4 to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and Development Plan, for the Downtown Development Authority of the Village of Lake Orion pursuant to The Recodified Tax Increment Financing Act, Act 57 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 2018. The development area will not be changed by the Plan, and is described, generally as follows:

The boundaries of the Development Area coincide with the boundaries of the Downtown Development District and the development area is generally ease of Lake Orion and contains M-24, Atwater Street, Flint Street and Broadway as major roads.

No persons shall be displaced or need to be relocated as part of this Plan.

At the public hearing, all citizens, taxpayers, and property owners of the Village of Lake Orion and all jurisdictions levying taxes subject to capture under the Plan desiring to address the Village Council and DDA shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard in regard to the adoption the Plan. All aspects of the Plan will be open for discussion at the public hearing together with other information the Village Council and/or DDA deems to be appropriate. The proposed amendment No. 4 to the Plan impacts the proposed projects, budget, priorities, and goals for the DDA over the life of Plan. Amendment No. 4 is proposed as a result of the public input that was collected during the 2019 DDA planning process.

Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the meeting by mail to the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 or at galeczkas@lakeorion.org. and will be incorporated as part of the record.

Minutes of the public hearing will be preserved and permanently available in the Office of the Village Clerk.

A copy of the proposed Amendment No. 4 to the TIF and Development Plan is available on the Village of Lake Orion website at www.lakeorion.org and the Downtown Development Authority website at downtownlakeorion.org or at Village Hall located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional questions regarding this Public Notice or the TIF and Development Plan should be directed to the Village Offices at 248-693-8391.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village, at least three (3) business days in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations. The Village of Lake Orion will provide foreign language or hearing impaired interpretation services for those individuals who contact the village to request such services at least seven (7) days prior to the meeting.

En el espíritu de la observancia de la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades, las personas con discapacidad debe sentirse libre para ponerse en contacto con el pueblo, por lo menos tres (3) días hábiles de antelación a la fecha de la reunión, si se solicitan alojamiento. El municipio de Lake Orion proporcionará idioma extranjero o personas con problemas de audición servicios de interpretación para las personas que se ponen en contacto con el pueblo de solicitar dichos servicios con no menos de siete (7) días antes de la reunión.

Publish First Time: Lake Orion Review – September 25, 2019

Publish Second Time: Lake Orion Review – October 2, 2019

Posted: Village Hall and Village of Lake Orion Website – September 20, 2019