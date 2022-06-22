Lake Orion DDA approves purchase of electric vehicle charging stations

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors voted last Tuesday to approve the purchase and installation of four Mid Cour Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.

The total cost is $30,493.

In December of 2021, DG Energy applied for E/V Charging Station rebates through DTE, and in May of this year, DG Energy received a notice of eligibility on the DDA’s behalf. The total rebate amount is $10,000 and in order to receive the rebate, chargers must be installed within 90 days of the original approval.

Charging stations are expected to be placed on the north end of Children’s Park parking lot.

The DDA received information for three different charging stations: Mid Cour, Enel Juice and Chargepoint.

Orion Township currently has Enel Juice charging stations at the Orion Township Municipal Complex and at various parks, however they are $4,295 more than the Mid Cour chargers.

All of the chargers that were considered were Level-2 chargers and can charge at average rate 20 miles an hour.

The DDA board approved the purchase of the Mid Cour chargers as they are the lowest bid and are a new charger in on market.