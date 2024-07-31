Lake Orion Community Schools hires eight teachers, social worker and psychologist

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion Community Schools gained eight teachers, a social worker and school psychologist during a regular Board of Education meeting on July 24.

The hires continue what Lake Orion Interim Superintendent Adam Weldon called a busy hiring season. Weldon introduced the hires beginning with new social studies teacher at Waldon Middle School Kris Holtzclaw.

Holtzclaw comes to Lake Orion after having most recently worked as a principal at Oak Prep Academy in Waterford. He has worked in education since 2001, according to Weldon.

“Kris is a community member and parent of [Lake Orion] as well, with two sons attending Webber Elementary and a son and daughter attending LOHS,” Weldon said.

Breanne Kelty was hired as a resource-room teacher at Orion Oaks Elementary.

“Breanne has worked in education since 2004, and most recently at [St. Joseph’s Catholic School] here in Lake Orion,” Weldon said.

Kelty earned a Master of Teaching and Curriculum from Michigan State University in 2006 and an education specialist’s certificate in learning disabilities from Wayne State University in 2024, according to Kelty’s resume.

School psychologist Cassidy Mazei was also hired. Mazei earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees in school psychology from Grand Valley State University, according to her resume.

Weldon said Mazei recently completed an internship at Waterford schools. According to her resume, Mezei also has experience as a behavior technician at Center for Autism and Related Disorders in Grand Rapids. Mazei will work at Blanche Sims Elementary.

Lake Orion alumni Katelyn Rusz is a new resource room teacher at Blanche Sims Elementary. Rusz comes to Lake Orion after working as a special education teacher at Clarkston Community Schools since May of 2021.

“Katelyn earned her degrees from Michigan State University and Western Governors University,” Weldon said.

Allison Simpson was hired as an ELA teacher at Lake Orion High School. According to her resume, Simpson has worked as a substitute teacher throughout southeast Michigan since 2022, and completed a teaching internship at Clarkston Junior High School in April.

“We’re happy to have Allison joining the green and white of Lake Orion,” Weldon said.

Fifth grade teacher Emily Brown was also hired, and will teach at Paint Creek Elementary. Brown worked for schools in Oxford since 2018 as a substitute teacher and apprentice teacher for third through fifth grade.

“Emily is coming to us after earning her teaching certificate at Davenport University through the Talent Together program last year,” Weldon said.

Maja Burris was hired as a science teacher at Oakview Middle School. Burris comes to Lake Orion after teaching in Lapeer since 2005, and has worked in education from 2002 to 2019, according to her resume.

“Maja is also a parent and community member in Lake Orion with her two students attending Blanche Sims this coming year,” Weldon said.

Jessica Taylor is a new EI teacher at Pine Tree center, according to LOCS documents. Taylor has worked in various educational roles since 2009 including Spanish teacher, second grade teacher, and as an administration intern, according to her resume.

Taylor earned degrees from Michigan State University, Wayne State University and Oakland University, according to Weldon.

“She most recently worked in Fitzgerald Public Schools, but has spent the last two years living in China with her family,” Weldon said.

Teresa Snyder was hired as a CTE marketing teacher at LOHS.

Snyder most recently taught at Utica Community Schools and at Macomb Community College as an adjunct business professor, according to Weldon. She has also worked various retail management positions from 1984 to 2013, according to her resume.

Snyder earned a graduate certificate in professional workforce education from Western Michigan University in May.

The final new hire is social worker Stacey Stiles-Glowacki who will work at Pine Tree Center.

Stiles-Glowacki has worked in education since 1999 and as a social worker at LOCS from 2000 to 2022, according to her resume. She most recently was a social worker at Oxford Community Schools since 2022, where she provided direct service to students in preschool through fifth grade.

Each hire will begin work during the 2024-25 school year, according to LOCS documents.