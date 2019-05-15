Lake Orion Community Schools discusses series one bond work and summer projects during May 8 meeting

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion Community Schools continued talks of series one bond work, as well as discussing several projects that will be taking place over the summer.

Bond design teams met again last week to discuss plans for several upcoming projects.

The Webber Elementary design team has still yet to decide where the classroom wing addition will be placed, according to Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Heidi Mercer.

Additionally, at Webber, Mercer stated that the Media Center will be moved and the current location will be repurposed for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and extended learning space.

“We are getting to the point where in these plans we really needed to bring back the (Superintendent’s) cabinet into the project management team, just double-checking our enrollment, double-checking what classrooms we had where in the bond and a decision has been made to make a slight change,” Mercer said.

Originally, it was decided that Orion Oaks Elementary would receive three classroom additions. However, during Wednesday’s meeting, Mercer announced that after comparing enrollment and spaces between the two buildings, Orion Oaks would only receive one classroom addition and Carpenter Elementary will receive two.

“Carpenter is relieved to be getting two additional classrooms in addition to what was originally proposed — their five support spaces,” said Mercer.

Another last minute change/addition to the originally proposed work that would take place over the summer is the removal of half of the front locker pods at Lake Orion High School.

“Outside the main office there are two big sets of locker pods. They are looking to remove half of those locker pods in those areas and turn it into an extended learning space,” Mercer said.

LOHS CAD students drew up plans for the space, giving a visual idea of the seating potential in the space.

“Students are just not using lockers so we will be changing out procedures for next year,” said Mercer. “When students go for orientation and walk-through they will get to chose whether they want a locker or not.”

LOHS is not set to have its full renovation until 2024, according to bond documents.

Also in the meeting:

• The board had their first reading of the Oakland Schools 2019-2020 Proposed Budget. The second reading will take place during the May 22 board of education meeting.

• Superintendent Marion Ginopolis expressed concerns regarding some of the language used in House Bill 4206 that had just recently been passed through both the State’s House and Senate.

The bill, which, was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on May 10, forgives snow days during the State of Emergency ordered by Whitmer earlier this year.

Districts, however, will need to issue a request to the state superintendent in a form that has yet-to-be-decided on by the state in order to have those days forgiven.

“Now we have to wait and see when a process is developed,” Ginopolis said. “I’m assuming it will be like another waiver.”

During the State of Emergency, LOCS cancelled school for three of the four previously scheduled school days.