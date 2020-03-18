Lake Orion Community Schools close for “indefinite period of time” as positive cases of COVID-19 increase in Oakland County

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

In order to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus, Michigan schools closed Monday and are expected to remain closed until at least April 6, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the evening of March 12.

After the announcement, Lake Orion Community School’s closed starting last Friday.

District administrators also met on Friday to discuss the situation and put together a plan of action.

Later that day, LOCS sent out an email to families explaining the process moving forward.

Access

Students were permitted to enter LOCS facilities on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. to retrieve any personal items they would need for the next several weeks. Staff members including teachers, secretaries and administrators were available during this time as well.

After this opportunity, schools will again close to the public “for an indefinite period of time.”

Cleaning

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), COVID-19 can live up to three days on hard surfaces. Because of this, LOCS buildings will be closed from March 17 to March 22, allowing six full days to ensure possible remnants of the virus are eliminated, LOCS said.

The week of March 23 and the week of March 30, cleaning crews will be disinfecting buildings, technology and school buses.

Access to these facilities will be limited to only certain LOCS staff.

Learning Activities

LOCS is also providing home learning resources; however, there will be no mandatory academic work.

These Home Learning Resources are available online at lakeorionschools.org.

Virtual learning students will continue as scheduled. Their mentor is expected to be in touch regarding the next steps.

Technology

LOCS will not provide devices or home internet access to students during this time.

Food

Free breakfast and lunch will be made available to children 18-years-old and under and special needs students 26-years-old and under in Lake Orion and other communities.

Packaged meals for both breakfast and lunch can be picked up curbside in the north lot of the CERC building, 455 E. Scripps Rd., (cars should enter from Scripps Rd.) and at Carpenter Elementary, 2290 Flintridge St., with service occurring in the bus loop.

These meals can be picked up Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning on March 18.

Parents will be able to pick up the meals, children do not need to attend and enough meals will be provided to last until the next pick-up.

Events/Schedule

All events in and out of district that are associated in any way with LOCS students, staff or facilities will not occur.

For the most part, these are cancellations. If there does happen to be a rescheduled event such as Kindergarten Registration Day, information will be communicated once a new date is set.

LOCS Bond construction will also continue outdoors on existing sites.

Potential refunds for any event will be addressed at a later date.

An extended calendar and potential resumption of school has yet to be determined due to it’s involvement of multiple entities.

A resumption date will be communicated as soon as one is set.

Physical Health

As virus mitigation continues to be a high priority, it is of the utmost importance to monitor your family members for signs of the virus.

Symptoms include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

The best way to prevent yourself from contracting viruses is to :

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If no available, use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.

Mental Health

LOCS is also providing online resources from reputable organizations to address anxiety, explain the virus and the current process that is unfolding at lakeorionschools.org/coronavirus.

This is a fluid situation with changes occurring every few hours. LOCS is expected to continue updates daily and often hourly, according to information from the district.