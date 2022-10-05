Lake Orion/Clarkston United water polo team loses to Walled Lake

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — The combined Lake Orion/Clarkston United boys water polo team hosted division opponents Walled Lake Central, falling to the Cobras in a close match, 13-11.

The Dragons fell behind early in the first half, ending the first two quarters behind by four goals.

The boys fought back in the second half, out scoring Walled Lake Central with eight goals to their six.

Lake Orion sophomore Caeden Stauss led the team in goals with nine. Lake Orion swimmer Ethan Stauss and Clarkston senior Leonardo Vezzu each contributed one.

The team also celebrated Senior Night after the game, congratulating Kaden Czar (LOHS), Ivan Dashkevich (LOHS), Owen Guzal (CHS), Andrew Musson (CHS), Garrett Ryan (LOHS) and Leonardo Vezzu (CHS) and their families for their accomplishments both in school and in their athletic careers.

On Sept. 27, the boys headed to Groves High School for another district game where, after a slow start in the first quarter, they fell to the Falcons, 17-9.

The United team is now 10-4 overall and 0-3 in their district.

They hosted the Grand Blanc High School Bobcats on Tuesday after Review press time.

The Lake Orion/Clarkston United water polo team is made up of players from Lake Orion and Clarkston schools and hope to add Oxford next year, if there is interest.