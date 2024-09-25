Lake Orion boys cross country wins Brooks Mid-Season Spectacular

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

GOODELLS, Mich. — The Lake Orion boys cross country team recently competed at the Brooks Mid-Season Spectacular on Saturday. The team scored 71 points to take first place out of 29 teams in the competition.

“It was a nice way to end the week after the emotions of running the game ball to Oxford in the annual 42 Strong cross country relay,” said boys coach Andrew McDonald. “There was some rain overnight, so the course had some areas that were muddy and uneven.”

The meet format was unique in allowing teams from different divisions to compete together. Results for the divisions were separated at the end of the race.

The Dragons were led by junior Max Houvener in 2nd place at 16:25. He was followed by freshman Ricardo Guajardo at 17:25 in 9th place, a season best. Senior Blake Peardon was 12th in 17:38. Sophomore Zach McGee ran 17:58 to finish in 17th place and senior Trevor Meldrum ran to a 31st place finish in 18:38. The first four finishers were medalists on the day.

The Dragons will compete next in Hanson’s Invitational on Sept. 28. The varsity boys will start the meet at 11:30 a.m.