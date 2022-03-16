Lady Dragons downed by Wolves in regional semi-final

The Lake Orion High School varsity girls basketball team headed to Fenton High School to take on across town rivals Clarkston High School in the first round of regionals last week, falling to the Wolves 61-47.

Audrey Wischmeyer led the Dragons with 18 points, scoring six of her eight three-point attempts. Junior Chloe Wiegers contributed 10 points.

Lake Orion wraps up their season at 18-6 overall, second place in the OAA White and with the first district title in 12-years. The team is expected to jump up to the OAA Red division next year.

— Megan Kelley

Photo by Larry Wright