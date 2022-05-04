Lady Dragon track finishes 6th at Oxford Invite

The Lake Orion High School girls track team had an uphill battle at the Oxford Invite on Saturday, finishing in 6th place with 42 points.

“An illness and an injury kept a few girls sidelined for this very competitive meet but all should be back to finish out the season,” said head coach Stan Ford.

The top performance was by Carlie Knebl in the pole vault with her 1st place finish.

Bella Monterosso was 4th and Anna Pheasant 6th, for a total of 18 points in pole vault.

Senior Alayna Tisch, competing in four events, was 8th in the 100 meter dash, 5th in the 300m hurdles, then ran on the 3rd place 400m relay, along with Sofi Sally, Natalie Keogh and Mecayla Long. Tisch was also on the 6th place 1,600m relay with Maddie Feurig, Long and Pheasant.

The 800m relay team of Long, Montorosso, Keogh and Lauren Ritz came in 5th.

Ava Keogh had a 4th place finish in the 800m run.

Bella DeLong was 7th in the discus.

— Megan Kelley