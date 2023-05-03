Lady Dragon lacrosse climbs to 8-2 on the season

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — Lake Orion High School’s girls varsity lacrosse team continues to improve their winning record with several big victories the past two weeks.

The ladies had a strong showing against Chippewa Valley on April 17, defeating the Big Reds 17-9.

On April 19, Lake Orion hosted West Bloomfield where they received their second loss of the season, falling to the Black Hawks 14-10.

The Dragons were back in action on April 21 taking on rivals Clarkston High School where they dominated the Wolves, 17-2.

Heading into the week of April 23, the ladies had three more big games, starting with Royal Oak where they defeated the Ravens 16-6.

The ladies headed to Troy on Wednesday and tamed the Colts, earning another double digit victory 17-6.

On Monday, the Dragons traveled to Livonia Stevenson, where they had a close game against the Spartans but managed to pull off a 19-14 win.

The ladies are now 8-2 overall and are back in action at home against Farmington on Wednesday.