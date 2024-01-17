Kudos to the Orion Township Trustees

I just want to thank the Orion Township trustees for listening to their constituents, and voting against the rezoning proposed for the site of the current Milosch Pre-Owned Superstore on M-24.

At the public hearing several residents of the neighborhood behind / east of the property made statements against the proposed rezoning, and it was clear the residents of that neighborhood did not want the 24/7 gas station / truck stop adjacent to their homes.

The most compelling statement came from a young mom who listed off the number of children by age group that live in that neighborhood. That brilliant move really made the point that this was about family and community, and not just about big business.

Thanks again for listening to your people.

Dave Tucker

Lake Orion