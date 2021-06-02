Knights of Columbus make donation to police and fire stations

Fundraisers and donations are back on the table for the Knights of Columbus in Lake Orion.

After a hard year, with COVID-19 making fundraising all the more difficult, the Knights of Columbus have finally been able to get back to one to doing what they do best: helping the community.

“Due to circumstances, we have not done a lot in the community the last few years. Because we are having out 50/50 raffle this weekend, that has given us some funds for us to go to try and service the community because that’s our job, serve the community,” said Grand Knight Jim Pettinato.

On Thursday, Pettinato and Past Grand Knight Ron Hines donated teddy bears to the Orion Township Fire Station, Lake Orion Police Department and both Orion and Oxford Substations.

“If there’s a child in distress for whatever reason, any child in distress will get a teddy bear,” said Pettinato.

Earlier this year, the Knights of Columbus raised money through their annual Tootsie Roll drive raising over $10,000.

“I’d like to really thank the community for making this possible with our donations through the Tootsie Roll drive on Palm Sunday weekend,” Pettinato said.

The Knights of Columbus has serviced Lake Orion for 62 years and look forward to continuing to do so.

“Our plan is to still service the community. Whatever needs that the community needs, we’re going to try to be there,” said Hines.

For more information about the Knights of Columbus visit there website at kfclakeorion.com.