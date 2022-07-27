Karen Lee Grech, 70, of Lake Orion, passed away surrounded by her family on July 21, 2022.

Karen was born March 9, 1952 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Harold M. and Vera Faye Wagner. She was the beloved wife of George for 21 years; loving mother of Victor (Stacey) Desjardins, Shawn Desjardins, George (Nicole) Grech, Krista Risch, and Lorena (Tony) Svitnich; proud grandmother of Ariel, Victor, Alexis, Josie and Olivia; dear sister of Sandi (Dennis) Anderson and the late Mark Wagner; sister-in-law of Nina VonHatten, Margaret (Chris) Locke, and Ray Grech.

She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Karen loved to spend time with family and friends. She was her happiest when she was with George and her grandkids. She loved going to her cabin in Gladwin. The cabin was her peace and relaxation. Karen loved to go shopping and always talked about the casino. She had a sweet tooth all of the time and loved a good margarita.

Karen was the kindest, most genuine person and was a light in everyone’s life that she entered.

Private burial took place at Eastlawn Cemetery, Lake Orion, Michigan. A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials are appreciated to the American Lung Association. Arrangements in care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion Township.

