Joseph Eric Bressman passed away on Dec. 18, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born Joseph Eric Burks on June 28, 1959.

Bressman was preceded in death by Randall and Ruhama “Betty” Beinke, his fantastic grandparents; Jerry Burks and Russell Bressman, his father and his dad; and Mark Bressman, his older (step) brother.

Joe “sepheric” Bressman was survived by his Rose Ann (Beinke, Burks) Bressman, aka, Mother. Rose Ann Bressman passed away on Dec. 2, 2021 and Joe’s ashes are now buried with his mother.

Also surviving are Susan (Frank) Zimmerman (step) sister, Michelle (Duane Stowell) Burks Bressman, “big sis”; sister Leslie Burks Bliss; Elizabeth and Jon Bressman, half sister and half brother; half brother David (Aimee) Bressman; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Joe was an amazing athlete in high school, setting many records in track and field events. Many of those records stood for years.

After a brief stint in the United States Army, Joe returned home to Michigan. Joe became friends with a brother of Glenn Frey. This got him into the rock music genre and to California, where he was a bouncer/guard for The Go-Go’s for a short period.

He made California his home and had a couple walk-on scenes in television series. He loved to play the guitar, piano and sing.

Another passion for Joe was glazing in the glass industry, a field he was active in throughout his life. Living a very simple life in the later years, he loved to practice philosophy of the mind, time and space.

Joe Cool also went by Atomic49er online and had interesting perspectives on things. Joe is now with the one and only true Father and all of our brothers and sisters. Peace and well-being to all.