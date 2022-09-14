John Paul Chartrand of Oxford

John Paul Chartrand (Jp) of Oxford passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 3 surrounded by family.

He was born July 15, 1967. He was a lifelong resident of the Lake Orion and Oxford area.

John was a much loved husband to his wife Tammy of 28 years; a beloved father of his three children, Samantha, Annie and Joshua; and a very proud grandpa to his five grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jonathan, Ray-Lynn, Gemma and Joshua.

He was a little brother to his loving sister Paula.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna Chartrand.

A Celebration of Life was held at the Lake Orion American Legion on Sept. 10.

John will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Donations in John’s honor can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.