Jean Gorris, 97, of Lake Orion

Jean Anne (Lessnau) Gorris of Lake Orion passed away on August 18, 2023 at age 97.

Jean is the beloved wife of the late Allen Earl Gorris; dear mother of Mary Ann (the late David) Kean, the late Kathleen (the late Robert) Baynton, Allen Joseph (Dawn) Gorris, Kenneth (Diane) Gorris and Jane Elias (Christopher Tobin); adoring grandmother of 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Johanna (Klebba) Lessnau; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Norma (James) Sullivan, Ruth (Stanley) Stefanick and Doris (Charles) Stauber; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Helen) Lessnau and Robert (Audrey) Lessnau.

Early years of marriage brought Jean, Allen and their two young daughters to northern Michigan on a 500 acre cattle ranch which included a multitude of chickens, goats and a pet raccoon.

The need for closer schools brought the family to Allen Park for 40 years.

Jean taught elementary students Catholic education after school. At St. Francis Cabrini High School, Mrs. Gorris, along with the other mothers, made “hot dog day” a favorite.

Jean had an artistic flair for floral arranging not only for herself but also for a floral shop in Allen Park. She was delighted to have visitors stroll through her own backyard flower gardens.

Eventually the family moved to Lake Orion for Al’s job. Cross country skiing and ice skating were winter’s fun. Jean was also a lifelong bowler. Tuesdays was reserved for card club. In the home, Scrabble, plus other board games kept a lively competitive spirit amongst one another.

Holidays brought the family around the organ or piano to sing. Mom’s fingers ran up and down the keyboard while dad mouthed the harmonica. Sometimes mom would even bring out the accordion.

Mom made the home a warm delightful gathering place for her children, daughters and sons-in-law, grandchildren, family, neighbors and friends.

Most of all Jean was a vivacious woman devoted to her family and to God.

The family will welcome friends for visitation on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 3-7pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 11am at the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church with visitation from 10:30 – 11am in the church chapel.