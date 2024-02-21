Janet Miner, 87 of Marine City, MI passed away on February 15, 2024.

She was born in Chelsea, MI on June 21, 1936. Jan graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1953 and went to Western Michigan University for her Bachelor’s degree. She got her Master’s Degree from Oakland University. She married James Miner on June 21, 1968.

Jan had an amazing career as a teacher with a vast number of warm interactions with her students. From young to old she helped them grow and cared for them in her profession and in her life.

Jan had a passion for travel in all stages of her life, and especially enjoyed destinations where her friends and family lived.

Jan is survived by her husband, Jim, and her daughters, Erin and Heidi. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Meghan, and Kyle, and her twin sister Joyce Sherman.

A visitation and services will be held at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester, MI. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, February 19 and a service of memories will be held on Tuesday, February 20 at noon. Please join us.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to a small charity Jan volunteered with in St. Clair: Kids in Distress Services (kidsindistressservices.org).