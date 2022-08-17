Jack McBride, 22, formerly of Lake Orion

Jack McBride of Waterford, formerly of Lake Orion, passed away at age 22 on August 10, 2022 from neurological complications of babesiosis and Lyme disease.

Jack is the beloved son of Kris and Jamie; brother of Jacob, Margaret, Chase and Jenna; grandson of Janice and Roger Elenbaum, Joseph and Margaret McBride and F. James McBride and Rita Thomas. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jack graduated from Lake Orion High School in 2018 and he recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology from Michigan State University.

Jack loved the outdoors, kayaking, and hiking with his dog Brady. He cherished spending time on Lake Huron with his grandparents. His self-described adventures were “Totally Crazy”, such as camping with Chase and friends were one of his greatest joys. Jack was an early riser eager for adventure and making new memories. He loved playing soccer with his friends and cheering on his favorite team, Liverpool F.C.

He will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye, his beautiful smile and his warm, caring presence. He will always be in our hearts.

A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Woodside Bible Church-Lake Orion Campus with visitation at the church at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ILADS.org, the International Lyme and Associated Disease Society.

