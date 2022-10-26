It’s time for a new governor

The current governor of Michigan is NOT a leader. She is a copycat.

When the COVID pandemic hit, she copied what Governor Gavin Newsome of California and Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York did. She shut down restaurants and small businesses and told people to stay home. But she let manufacturing concerns with union members keep operating.

She closed the schools, and children suffered a decline in learning. She told people not to travel while she went to Florida.

Then she compounded the problems by ordering seniors with COVID to be put in nursing homes where there were healthy seniors who soon became sick. Loved ones were prohibited from visiting face to face with family members. And many seniors died alone with no loved ones present.

Problems were added to recently when she approved an economic grant to Ford Motor to hire 3,000 new employees with technical skills. And Ford then dismissed 3,000 experienced workers.

The State of Michigan lost the income tax and sales tax revenue those fired workers had been providing for years while waiting for the new employees to be hired.

Then the governor gave financial aid to a Chinese company to make batteries in Michigan without the guarantees that China demands of Michigan companies who build a facility in China.

It’s time for new leadership that puts Michigan families first rather than catering to the dictates of the leftist new “Green” economy.

JoAnn Van Tassel

Orion Twp.