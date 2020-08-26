In Lake Orion, everyone counts: complete the 2020 Census

Why is it important to be counted in the 2020 census? What’s this $18,000 figure that we’ve been hearing about? What kind of personal information do I have to give on the census questionnaire? Should renters be counted? These and other good questions come up daily. Here are some facts:

• The Village of Lake Orion stands to receive $18,000 per resident in federal and state funds over the next 10 years.

• Only this information is required on the census questionnaire: name, address, and how many live in your household. Answering other questions is optional.

• All people who live here are eligible to be counted.

• 30 percent of our residents have yet to answer the census. That is a potential loss of $1.6 million in state and federal funding.

• This funding is obviously critical to the fiscal health of Lake Orion.

Go to www.my2020census.gov today to be counted. Your community depends on you!

Ken Van Portfliet

Lake Orion Village Council President