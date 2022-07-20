Honoring all veterans with a BBQ/picnic

The Veterans Ministry of Lake Point Community Church will once again host a free BBQ/picnic to all veterans, friends and families of veterans.

This is the Ministry’s 14th year of honoring all veterans of the United States Armed Services.

There will be a live band (2XL Band), DJ Greg, Vintage Car Show (bring your classic if you have one), food and more.

Free t-shirts will be available to all vets on a first-come, first-served basis.

The BBQ picnic is from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. July 30. The church is at 1550 W. Drahner Rd. in Oxford. Online: lakepointcc.org under the “Events” tab. — D.R.