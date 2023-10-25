Help give Orion Twp. leaders direction: the 2023 community survey is now open

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — What do residents like most about Orion Township? What services do residents feel should receive the most emphasis from township leaders over the next two years?

The 2023 Orion Township Community Survey is up and Orion Township government officials are asking residents to take a little time to complete the survey and provide feedback about what priorities the township should focus on over the next two years.

The township runs the survey every two years and the board of trustees uses the survey responses to help guide its direction and how it can better serve residents.

Township Supervisor Chris Barnett emphasized the community-centric approach the township uses to conduct the survey and incorporate those results into goals and planning.

“We work for the community. Your input is our inspiration and motivation. The survey is a means for us to better understand your needs and priorities, and to ensure that our efforts align with the wishes of our stakeholders,” Barnett said. “The township values your input, and your feedback will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Orion Township. As a vibrant and growing community, we believe in the power of collective decision-making and the importance of transparency.”

This year’s survey has 75 questions and takes about 20 minutes to complete, but does not ask residents for their names or personal identification, just basic demographic questions, so residents can be assured of their privacy.

Questions include what categories of business development would residents like to see, such as entertainment, retail and services; what primary sources do residents use to get their information about the township; and how satisfied residents are with specific township departments.

Orion Township launched the 2023 Community Survey, a vital initiative aimed at gathering valuable feedback from our residents and stakeholders. This is the fifth Orion Township Community Survey, giving residents an opportunity to weigh in on the direction the township should take. The first survey in 2015 garnered nearly 1,600 responses and helped establish the township’s priorities for the next two years.

The 2023 Orion Township Community Survey is an opportunity for every resident, business owner, and member of the community to have their say, the township said, and covers a range of topics, including public safety, economic development, recreation, infrastructure and more.

Responses to the community survey are strictly confidential and individual data will remain anonymous to help ensure that residents “can be open and honest in your feedback, knowing that your opinions will contribute to the collective well-being” of Orion, according to the township.

The survey is accessible online www.oriontownship.org/2023survey. Printed copies will be available upon request.

“Together, we can shape the future of our community and make Orion Township an even better place to live, work, and play,” Barnett said.