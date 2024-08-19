Heidi Mercer signs LOCS superintendent contract

Lake Orion Community Schools’ new superintendent Heidi Mercer signed a contract that was approved by the board of education on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

The signing marked Mercer’s official start to leading the district since being selected as superintendent on July 18.

Mercer has been with LOCS for 28 years overseeing district academics technology, student discipline, school administrators, special education, early childhood, English language learners and enrichment services.

Board of Education President Danielle Bresett also signed the contract, according to LOCS’s Facebook page. – J.G.