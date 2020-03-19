Haynes, Vernallee A.; 93, formerly of Lake Orion

Vernallee Arla Haynes, formerly of Lake Orion, passed away on March 15, 2020. She was 93-years-old.

Vernallee is the beloved wife of the late Patrick Haynes who passed away in 2009; loving mother of Kathy Morris; loving grandmother of Victoria (Michael) Sheldon; and dear great-grandmother of Gryffin and Grayson. She is also the dear sister of the late Vernon Whipple and the late Arvella “Dolly” Erfourth; and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Vernallee was a talented artist who enjoyed oil painting, water color, China Painting, stained glass and basket weaving. She was a Master Cake Decorator, and a longtime member of the Parchment Bags Cake Decorating Club in Lake Orion. Vernallee was also a skilled Archer who as always so proud to have won the Senior Olympics in Archery in 1989. She will always be so loved and dearly missed by her family and friends.

The family will gather at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, in Lake Orion on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. Interment will follow with committal prayers at Eastlawn Cemetery.