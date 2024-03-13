Harold L. Lawton, 94

Harold L. Lawton; of Lake Orion, age 94, passed away on March 1, 2024. Harold is the beloved husband of the late Gretchen, who passed away in 2021 after 66 years of marriage. He is survived by his children, Bob Lawton, Wendy (the late Jerry) Yerkes, Kim (Todd) Johnstone and Doug (Nicole) Lawton; his grandchildren, Charles, James (Ana), the late Amil, J.D. (Nichol), Haley, Shanel, Jason and Kyle (Shannon); and his six great grandchildren, with another two on the way! After graduating high school, Harold would go on to play football in college, but basketball was his favorite sport. Harold was also an Air Force veteran having served in the Korean War, and he would later retire after many years as a teacher, basketball coach, football coach and driver’s training instructor for the Harper Woods School District. After retiring from the schools, Harold worked in real estate locally and always kept active. He enjoyed playing golf, always preferring to walk the course rather than take the cart. Harold was known for running around Lake Orion and accomplished the amazing feat of running 29 marathons! He was very loved by his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgrffin.com.