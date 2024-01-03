Happy New Year – Happy Everything!

When we flipped our calendar page this year, we welcomed 2024! During the next 365 days, our planet orbits the sun, and we all have more time to experience life.

Hopefully you have already thought about getting more happiness into your life and enjoying life more fully. That’s a great thought and here is how you can go about achieving it.

Living a spiritual life, we understand if you want peace in the world, you must be peaceful. If you want happiness in the world, you must be happy. If you are not happy then you must find your happiness! Finding happiness may sound impossible, but you are in charge of your story, and you must find it.

Always begin with positive affirmations and use denials to note that you are not going to live a life that is less than your best. To get the best, we must be our best. Just like wanting a clean home, we must clean it. Life is about the choices we make, and our responsibility is to clean up too. We can’t lay on the sofa of life and expect happiness or other good to find us. We must take action!

To do this, start by contemplating what joy would look like in your life. Next, begin to think about what it might take to have that joy. Be sure you are comfortable with your thoughts; be open and free, not rigid. Then allow yourself to become aware that with each breath you take, you are breathing in God’s energy. Let positive new ideas freely settle into your consciousness.

During these times of contemplation, you will set up new possibilities of abundance, joy, kindness, love, peace, and whatever else you are looking to add in your life. Once you set up what you are looking to achieve in your life the next step is to visualize and see yourself experiencing it. See yourself happy, see yourself peaceful. See your future self-experiencing an abundance of all things good.

Imagine what that good looks or feels like and don’t go back into thinking it is not possible. Stay positive. Picture how you will act when you receive that which you brought into communion with God’s energy. Once you can picture yourself doing this, it’s time to stop thinking about how you will achieve it. Focus only on what you will look like when this good enters and just allow it to show up. Expect it!

And, now you wait, but you continue to see yourself receiving. And this is how you can experience more in life. Visualize and take it into communion (the silence) with God. It’s my spiritual walk shared with you and your choice to put the steps into action.

Take charge of your life story. Make changes by going within and contemplating different areas of your life. See any rough spots? Smooth them out by starting with positive actions.

Whatever you have decided to do with your days in 2024 make them count! Don’t give up on experiencing a good life. Good is available, you are a child of God, and your soul still wants to experience life. Make it happy, be happy!

As we often hear at Unity, what you think about, you bring about. So, remember as you build each day to keep positive thoughts in your consciousness. Guard against negative thoughts so you don’t manifest those.

Jim Kwik wrote: “If an egg is broken by an outside force, life ends. If an egg is broken by an inside force, then life begins. Great things happen from the inside.”

Do your contemplation and let more good begin from within. Seeing you healthy, whole and complete. Perfect, just the way God made you.

Romans 8:16 – “The Spirit himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God.”

Praying for your happiness and more in 2024,

Linda

Linda La Croix is the Unity Director & Prayer Chaplain at Unity of Lake Orion. Find positive and uplifting posts on her Facebook Page, A Spiritual Walk, or aspiritualwalk.com.