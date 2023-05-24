Dear Lake Orion Review,

I am an 8th-grade student at Oakview Middle School and I have been studying the social issue of girls being treated unfairly in schools. It is alarming to know that even in the modern age, one in four girls (globally) do not attend school. Girls have faced unfair treatment globally for a long time, but the issue of unfair treatment within schools is often overlooked.

Today, I want to shed light on how girls are treated unfairly in schools and propose solutions to address this problem. One key aspect is how schools perceive girls as having less ability compared to boys, and another issue is the exploitation of girls in school environments. It is evident that schools worldwide have been and continue to treat girls unfairly.

Schools often assume that girls are less capable than boys in certain subjects. This is problematic because when teachers underestimate students’ abilities, it hinders their growth and prevents them from understanding their strengths and weaknesses. According to National Geographic (2021), “Female students may not receive the same quality of education as boys in those subjects because of a teacher’s misconceptions about girls’ abilities to succeed in the STEM.” This highlights the common underestimation of girls’ potential to succeed. One solution to address this issue is for schools to assess students’ capabilities at the beginning of the year and place them in appropriate categories based on their understanding of different subjects. This approach allows students to focus on their strengths without preconceived assumptions.

Another form of unfair treatment is the exploitation of girls within school settings. This can have severe consequences, causing girls to miss school or even drop out. National Geographic (2021) states, “Girls experience sexual harassment in schools, which can lead to dropouts, further widening the gender gap.” Additionally, for girls who live in rural or conflict-affected areas, attending school can be unsafe due to the risk of assault or harassment during travel. To address this issue, schools must prioritize the safety of young girls and enforce stricter safety rules.

In conclusion, schools and educators have treated girls unfairly for years by assuming their inferior capabilities and subjecting them to exploitation. To rectify these problems, collective action is needed to ensure that girls are treated fairly compared to boys. Failing to bring about change now means perpetuating the unfair treatment of females. Let us work together to create a fair and inclusive educational environment for all.

Mia Ayers

8th-grade, Oakview Middle School