Get the ‘facts’ regarding the DDA ballot initiative in November

There was a website created on Sept. 29 with the headings “Save the Lake Orion DDA”, “Vote NO on Tuesday, Nov. 7!” and “Dissolving the DDA = more taxes for Village Residents!”

The Village of Lake Orion “logo” is also prominently displayed on the site.

This site has errors or misrepresenting statements.

1. This initiative won’t increase taxes. If the initiative passes there will be in excess of $400,000 returned to the village’s general fund, and with the new developments scheduled for the near future all of the new village taxes will go to the village. The bond liability is that of the DDA, secured by the village. If the DDA can’t cover the liability then the village will be liable. The taxes that are returned to the village are adequate to cover this.

2. The site also states, “A ballot initiative has been launched to dissolve the Lake Orion DDA.” Wrong, the ballot question is to remove the Tax Increment Financing, not the DDA.

The DDA has many options to fund their operation, and they have started researching some of these options, recorded in the minutes of their meetings. The website mentions that they could lose more than $500k in income and grants.

3. The village logo is on the web site. “We are a fully transparent and friendly organization of Village residents, business owners, tax payers and community volunteers that graciously welcome questions, comments, and concerns.”

Why then did the village residents circulate petitions not once, but twice, to defeat the tax incremental scheme?

4. By saying “ Vote NO on Tuesday Nov 7!” this is a campaign statement by asking citizens to vote a certain way.

The records show that the DDA held a special meeting on Sept. 29, and coincidentally this web site was generated the same day.

Hmmm, causes one to wonder?

Harry Stephen

Lake Orion