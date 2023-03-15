I’m writing to agree with Cory Johnston, quoted in your March 1 issue, on the lumberyard redevelopment.

Frankly I’m relieved to hear anyone stating what to me seems obvious.

The overwhelming impression given by the new historical placards around the village is that Lake Orion is the town it is not because of parking lots and strip malls, but rather people’s desire for an “Up North” feeling near the city: specifically, access to nature.

That’s still what sets us apart: our township parks, access to the Metroparks system and Bald Mountain combined make us unique in the Detroit metro in terms of beautiful, restorative nature on our doorstep. It’s why I moved here: I wanted to be able to walk to the woods.

What makes living here a vacation? Not strip malls and parking lots.

The lumberyard property has some of the last natural wildlife habitat within Lake Orion village. The developers are right to call it the gateway to Lake Orion. It’s the first thing people see as they’re looking for the turnoff onto Broadway Street from M-24 to the businesses thriving downtown.

My dream for the lumberyard property would be as follows: Bulldoze the crumbling buildings and pavement. Get rid of the rotting lumber and machinery. I’ve heard a lot of illegal dumping took place on that property decades ago; I’d want experts to remediate whatever toxic chemicals are present. And I’d like experts to restore that land to natural, native Michigan wildlife habitat, like what’s been done at Bear Creek Nature Park in Oakland Twp.

What I want to see when I’m driving home isn’t more parking lots. It’s trees. Wildflowers. Bees, butterflies, songbirds. A piece of nature that makes our township special.

That’s a “Gateway to Lake Orion” I could be proud of.

Michael DeLuca

Lake Orion