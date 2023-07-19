Gary Pender of Lapeer

Gary Duane Pender of Lapeer, MI, passed away on July 9, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 9, 1945, to George C. and Perna May (Sparks) Pender.

Gary was a graduate of Oxford High School, class of 1963 and was a resident of Oxford for 66 years prior to moving to Lapeer. He loyally served his country in the United States Army from 1966-1968.

He studied Automotive Marketing at Northwood University and worked in the foundry at Pontiac Motors, eventually retiring from General Motors Orion Plant.

Gary also worked at PDS and US Solar until he finally retired. He was a member of the Oxford Jaycees and Oxford American Legion Post 108.

Gary was also a passionate sports fan. He loved all of the Detroit teams, especially the Lions, Red Wings and U of M football.

Gary is survived by his daughters Angela K. Perry (Scott Yettaw) of Inkster; Amy K. Lokken (Rick) of Clovis, NM; son Aaron J. Pender (Stefanie) of Lake Orion. His significant other of almost 20 years, Trudy Hill; grandchildren Kim Hartwell (Dan), Michael Glasco (Dea’Lana), Adam Pender, Ryan Miller, Raegan Miller and Rory Miller; great-grandsons, Clyde Glasco, Rhys Glasco, and Lachlan Glasco; sister-in-law Mary Pender; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gary was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents; son Adam J.; stepmother Edna; brothers George, Carl, Harry and Dayton; sister Mildred Leach.

Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Sunday, July 16, 2023. A funeral service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.