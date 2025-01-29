Frozen fun for all during Ice Fest on Saturday

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The weather outside may be frightful but the activities in downtown Lake Orion will be a fun-filled winter blast during this year’s Ice Fest.

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority hosts Ice Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday throughout downtown Lake Orion.

From live ice carving demonstrations to watching the golfers on the frozen streets of Lake Orion during the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary’s Ice Cup Challenge, there will be something for everyone, said DDA Assistant Director Janet Bloom.

“We are excited that (Ice Fest) will be occurring at the same time as the Sunrise Rotary Ice Golf Challenge. The streets will be hopping!” Bloom said.

Ice Sculpters from Clear Cut Ice will have live ice carving demonstrations in the lot at the corner of Shadbolt and Broadway streets and in front of the Verwood Apartments on Broadway Street. In addition to the live ice carving demonstration, there will pre-carved sculptures scattered around downtown Lake Orion.

Other activities include a fire pit and s’mores at the corner of Shadbolt and Broadway streets, and a warming hub in the Flint Street Alley.

The DDA will also be in the alley with its Downtown Lake Orion information booth with spin to win and treats for kids, plus a $25 Downtown Dollars enter to win drawing, Bloom said.

“We are doing our first Ice Fest Scavenger Hunt with participating businesses. Participants will us QR codes to go shop to shop, getting clues along the way to then be entered into a drawing for Downtown Dollars gift certificates, good at over 40 downtown shops,” Bloom said.

First place for the scavenger hunt is $200, second place is $100, third place is $50.

More details can be found at www.downtownlakeorion.org or via Facebook.