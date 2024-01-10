Former LOCS Superintendent Marion Ginopolis dies at age 80

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

Role model, educator, leader, mentor, community supporter and friend are just some of the things Marion Ginopolis will be remembered as.

The former superintendent of Lake Orion Community Schools, passed away last week after a brief illness, said Mark Snyder, marketing and communications director for Lake Orion Community Schools. She was 80-years-old.

Ginopolis leaves behind a legacy, not just in Lake Orion, but across the state as a well-known and respected educator and leader for her decades of commitment and passion for public education.

“Marion provided great leadership at Lake Orion Community Schools as evidenced by her legacy and the strong Leadership Team that was built during a decade of service. The District was blessed to have her and her impact will be forever felt by the Dragon Community,” said current LOCS Superintendent Ben Kirby who took over the position from Ginopolis after her retirement in 2020.

Ginopolis spent 50 years working in public education, starting as a school secretary before becoming superintendent for Oxford Community Schools and then eventually working in the same position for Lake Orion Schools.

Throughout her career, Ginopolis held many roles such as a staff development trainer, principal, human resources director and assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. Ginopolis also taught graduate-level leadership courses at both Eastern Michigan University and Oakland University.

Ginopolis’ time at Lake Orion spanned 10 years, starting when she agreed to be the district’s interim superintendent in 2010 as a favor for a friend. What was initially supposed to be a short-term position – for which she came out of retirement – quickly became a permanent position.

In a farewell column Ginopolis wrote that was published in the Lake Orion Review in June 2020, she called district teachers, support staff and administrators “first responder superheroes” and expressed her gratitude for her years at the helm of the district.

“As I conclude my 10 years as LOCS superintendent, I am eternally grateful for having the opportunity to work in the Lake Orion Community School District and I am confident that the district will continue to move forward during the upcoming time of uncertainty in the same manner that they have over the past few months.

In her tenure at Lake Orion, Ginopolis helped create a safe and welcoming learning environment for all, encouraging inclusivity and shaping the district for years to come.

In 2018, she led the district in its bid to pass a $160 million school improvement bond, which passed decisively at the polls. The current building improvements, renovations and new Blanche Sims Elementary are part of that bond work.

Ginopolis’ funeral service was held Jan. 6 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Farmington Hills.