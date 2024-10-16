Five candidates vie for four seats on the Lake Orion Village Council

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — With several major issues facing the Lake Orion Village Council, there definitely is interest, and concern, in how, and who, will govern the Village of Lake Orion over the next four years.

From new mixed-use residential and commercial developments to rebuilding the Lake Orion Police Department, to coming up with the funds for the needed infrastructure repairs – water mains, roads, sewer pump stations – have been issues that residents have spoken about at council meetings.

In the Nov. 5 General Election, five candidates are competing for four seats on the village council, and there will be at least two new members on the council after current council members Jerry Narsh and Ken Van Portfliet did not seek reelection.

Incumbents Stan Ford and Michael Lamb are seeking reelection, and newcomers George Dandalides and Matthew Szadyr are challenging for the four open seats.

The three candidates who receive the most votes in the election will win four-year seats on the council. The fourth-place vote-getter will earn a two-year seat.

The Lake Orion Review sent questionnaires to each of the residents running for village council so readers could meet the candidates and get an idea of the candidates’ positions on some of the issues confronting the village.

Alex Comparoni, Jr

Occupation:

Political Experience:

Community Involvement:

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing the Village of Lake Orion?

I have lived in the village for almost 30 years, my biggest concerns would have to be public safety.

The Village of Lake Orion has been contracting at least partial police services with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office since Dec. 3, 2023 and has paid approximately $350,000 so far for those services. Would you support looking into how much it would cost to contract full time with the sheriff’s office, or putting it on a ballot for voters to decide?

I am open to discussion on the numbers that would save the village residents money. I support our local police department but I would let the voters decide.

Given that the Village of Lake Orion has approximately $22 million in needed infrastructure repairs, how would you prioritize repairing streets, sewer pumps, water mains?

On the $22 million repairs, I think basic needs should be addressed first. Most important would be water, sewer and maintenance on the pump system. Roads are very important especially with all the new residents coming into the village

George Dandalides

Occupation: Retired engineer

Political Experience: Lake Orion Village Planning (Vice-Chairman) – 2022 to present

Community Involvement: President Lake Orion Lake Association (LOLA) – 2021 to present

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing the Village of Lake Orion?

Prioritizing and planning for the major infrastructure needs of the Village including the sewer pumping stations, completion of the water mains, and road repair. Fiscal planning beyond the current year. Our major projects are reliant on significant federal grant funding. Planning needs to provide contingency plans since history has shown actual grant dollars received are significantly less than requested. Transparency and communication with the village residents. No surprises!

The Village of Lake Orion has been contracting at least partial police services with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office since Dec. 3, 2023 and has paid approximately $350,000 so far for those services. Would you support looking into how much it would cost to contract full time with the sheriff’s office, or putting it on a ballot for voters to decide?

I am willing to consider any option for services provided by the village, including police services. Options need to be considered based on supporting data and evaluated on the value provided to the residents. Council and administration need to investigate and pursue options to balance the budget (grants, for example) and reduce cost without sacrificing the value of the service provided to residents. We can’t rely on special assessments and rate increases.

Given that the Village of Lake Orion has approximately $22 million in needed infrastructure repairs, how would you prioritize repairing streets, sewer pumps, water mains?

Prioritizing the needed infrastructure repairs for me is quite simple and based on the relative urgency of the repair – sewer pumping stations, water mains, followed by streets. The bigger issue is how to manage these major projects from both financial manpower perspectives. Prioritizing is clearly the first step, but more important is the planning required to complete them within the financial means of the village.

Stan Ford

Occupation: Retired. Former teacher for 33 years with Lake Orion Community Schools; 41 years as track and cross country coach at LOHS.

Political Experience: Appointed to fill a vacancy on the Village Council, June 2023.

Community Service: Member of United Methodist Church of Lake Orion, member of the Orion Historical Society, DDA volunteer, and then just living and working within the community for 50 years.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing the Village of Lake Orion?

The biggest issue in my mind is getting a council that is supportive of all the services that the village provides, which will continue to make the village a great place to live; the DDA, the Village Police, our DPW, etc. If we have that kind of council support, all these things are sustainable.

The Village of Lake Orion has been contracting at least partial police services with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office since Dec. 3, 2023 and has paid approximately $350,000 so far for those services. Would you support looking into how much it would cost to contract full time with the sheriff’s office, or putting it on a ballot for voters to decide?

The idea of replacing our police force has come up in the past, and the coverage wasn’t the same for the price. We also lose control of costs, which will be dictated by Oakland County.

Given that the Village of Lake Orion has approximately $22 million in needed infrastructure repairs, how would you prioritize repairing streets, sewer pumps, water mains?

What community doesn’t have infrastructure issues? In a sense, prioritizing infrastructure repairs has already happened. We have started the process of repairing the pump stations around the lake, and have secured grants to help with the cost. Identifying streets that need replacement may also allow us to replace water mains at the same time.

Michael Lamb

Occupation: Civil Engineer/ Residential Builder/ Real Estate Broker

Political Experience: 4 Year term on Lake Orion Village Council

Community Involvement: Served on Planning Commission for 4 years, Constructed 5 residential homes within the Village.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing the Village of Lake Orion?

My priorities are to reverse the previous administrations legacies of failing infrastructure and correcting their misdirection of property tax dollars to special interest business groups. I also believe we need to find a way to stop paying redundant taxes to both village and township for administrative services.

The Village of Lake Orion has been contracting at least partial police services with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office since Dec. 3, 2023 and has paid approximately $350,000 so far for those services. Would you support looking into how much it would cost to contract full time with the sheriff’s office, or putting it on a ballot for voters to decide?

I prefer having local police officers. Chief Amundson has my support in his efforts to rebuild the department. However, public safety is paramount, financing and staffing are an ongoing issue. Civic duty requires we have practical options in place such that citizen safety is never compromised. After given facts the voters should decide major issues.

Given that the Village of Lake Orion has approximately $22 million in needed infrastructure repairs, how would you prioritize repairing streets, sewer pumps, water mains?

I would reverse the policy of special assessing property for roads and drainage. Existing taxes and future taxes from new development could fund these. Funds were never set aside for water and sewer so we are stuck with having high bills into the future for these.

Matthew Szadyr

Occupation: Engineer and project management

Political Experience: none

Community Involvement: I’m not currently involved but eager to contribute soon.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing the Village of Lake Orion?

The Village has short term and long-term issues that are important. Including but not limited to Sewer pump replacement, continuation of water main replacement, street and sidewalk repairs, and responding to resident concerns on FOIA requests.

The Village of Lake Orion has been contracting at least partial police services with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office since Dec. 3, 2023 and has paid approximately $350,000 so far for those services. Would you support looking into how much it would cost to contract full time with the sheriff’s office, or putting it on a ballot for voters to decide?

I support our local police services as they play a crucial role in maintaining safety and order in our community. Their presence fosters trust and collaboration, enabling us to work together to address issues and enhance the quality of life for all residents. Strong police support is vital for community well-being

Given that the Village of Lake Orion has approximately $22 million in needed infrastructure repairs, how would you prioritize repairing streets, sewer pumps, water mains?

Prioritize repairing sewer pumps and water mains first to ensure public health and prevent water contamination. Address critical failures, then focus on preventive maintenance for long-term savings. Finally, repair streets, starting with high-traffic areas, and coordinate road work with underground utility repairs to maximize efficiency and cost-effectiveness.