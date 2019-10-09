Fire Prevention Week: Orion Twp. Fire Dept. urges residents to keep a few simple tips in mind

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 6-12 and the Orion Township Fire Department wants to keep residents safe by educating them on simple techniques to keep their families safe in the event of a home fire.

“This year’s theme for the National Fire Protection Association is ‘not every hero wears a cape.’ The theme is meant to remind citizens that simple decisions and practices can truly lead to saving lives,” said Lt. Chris Hagan, public education coordinator for the fire department.

“Practicing a home fire drill, ensuring your smoke alarms are functioning and maintaining safe practices around the home (like safe cooking) are all life-saving activities,” Hagan said. “Our department responds to thousands of emergencies every single year, and many lives have been saved by these practices.”

The fire department will host an open house at Fire Station No. 1 on Saturday, giving residents the chance to meet Orion’s firefighters. The event includes games, refreshments, information fire safety and a chance for kids and parents to explore some of the department’s trucks and other equipment.

“It’s the most important day for the fire department. We can really talk and engage with our citizens. All of the members on the department love the job and really enjoy giving back and helping the community,” Hagan said. “The open house provides citizens the opportunity to bring their family and familiarize them with the firefighters. In the event of an emergency, like a fire, we’re no longer strangers; they know we’re here to help.

“Our residents and business may only have a view of the fire department from social media or television shows like Chicago Fire. So, this is our exciting time to get our citizens hands-on with the equipment, share exciting stories and maybe dispel a couple myths from the show. But we have so much fun interacting with them,” Hagan said.

The origins of Fire Prevention Week – always the second full week of October – date back to the Great Chicago Fire, Hagan said.

The Great Chicago Fire burned from Sunday, Oct. 8, to Tuesday, Oct. 10, 1871 and killed up to 300 people, destroyed about 3.3 square miles of Chicago and left more than 100,000 residents homeless.

“From then on, (firefighters) wanted to dedicate one week to informing the public about the dangers of fire and everyday practices to prevent fire,” Hagan said. “It’s really kind of grown into an opportunity to extend our hand to the public and really engage with the public in a way that we wouldn’t necessarily see without answering a 911 call.”

The fire department advises three practices that residents can do to help mitigate a catastrophe in the event of a fire in their home.

1. Make sure smoke alarms are functioning.

“If it’s older than 10 years old we recommended that people replace it. Smoke alarms really only have a good 10-year lifespan. A lot of the newer smoke alarms have 10-year batteries in them, so all you have to do is test them, you don’t have to replace any batteries. But if you have one with a conventional 9-volt battery change those out every six months,” Hagan said.

2. Sleep with your bedroom doors closed: “Close before you Doze.”

“All parents and children, the young and old, should be sleeping with their door closed. With the door open you allow, where ever that fire starts, you allow that fire and smoke to travel in that direction. Even the cheapest hollow-core door will be able to withstand a good amount of fire to give you that extra time to get out of your house,” Hagan said.

Approximately 50 years ago, people had about 17 minutes to get out of their homes once the fire started: now that number is down to three minutes.

“That’s due in part to the materials, the synthetic plastics in everything,” Hagan said.

3. Practice fire drills.

“I have a big message for parents: practice at-home fire drills. In the several years I’ve done school events, nearly 100 percent of children participate in fire drills. But only 20 percent or less participate fire drills at home,” Hagan said. “Most of our fires here in Orion Twp. are in the residential sector.”

Hagan advises parents practice fire safety techniques and have an escape plan. Tell children what they should do in the event of a fire, how to get out of the house and where to meet outside once they are out of the home. Have a meeting place so that everyone – including firefighters who arrive on the scene – know if everyone is out of the house.

“Stay calm, stay together, get out, make sure everybody is out of the house and have a meeting place,” Hagan said.

Parents, or anyone who has a group of children – like a scout or church group – that want to learn more should contact the fire department.

“If parents have any questions, the fire department can offer ample information. All they have to do is call us if they want a home fire safety inspection. If anyone wants the fire department to come and talk to a group of children, if anyone, or any group, wants to tour a fire station, contact the fire department administration line,” Hagan said.

Contact the Orion Twp. Fire Department at 248-391-0304 ext. 2000.

Anyone interested in CPR instruction or business owners who need an inspection can also call the administration phone number.